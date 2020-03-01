Sevilla scores late to beat Osasuna 3-2 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time to give Sevilla a 3-2 home win over 10-man Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The victory moved Sevilla to third place, nine points behind leader Barcelona and seven behind second-place Real Madrid. The Spanish powerhouses meet in the “clásico” at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium later Sunday.

En-Nesyri had already scored Sevilla’s first goal from inside the area in the 13th minute, and Lucas Ocampos added to the team’s first-half lead with a header just before the break.

Osasuna went a man down in the 54th after goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was sent off for touching the ball with his hands outside the area while trying to stop a breakaway. Despite that, the visitors rallied with a header by Aridane Hernández in the 64th and a penalty kick converted by Roberto Torres in the 74th after a handball awarded by video review.

It was the second consecutive victory for Sevilla, allowing it to stay in the Champions League qualification spots.

Osasuna stayed in 12th place.

ATHLETIC ENDS SLUMP

Athletic Bilbao beat Villarreal 1-0 at home to end a 10-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Athletic was yet to win in the league this year, with its last victory coming on Dec. 1 against Granada, its opponent in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday.

Raúl García scored the winner by converting a 56th-minute penalty kick.

Athletic wasted another penalty 10 minutes later after Iñaki Williams had his shot saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo.

The game ended with 12 yellow cards, six for each team, and Villarreal coach Javi Calleja was sent off.

Athletic, coming off four straight league losses, moved to 10th place, four points behind eighth-place Villarreal.

