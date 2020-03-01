Matilda holds premiere weekend at Renner Theatre

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Renner Theatre had a curtain call for their show Sunday.

Director of the show and Treasurer for the theatre Bruce Revennaugh says Matilda is a musical about a smart, young girl who has just begun school.

“It’s about a very brilliant little girl who has — very stupid parents. I think that’s a kind way to describe them. They’re just very different — oddball human beings. And she reads and they watch television. So there’s a little bit of a dichotomy in the family there. They don’t quite get her. Well, she gets sent to school so that she can become — out of the house more than anything else, they just want her out of the house.”

Revennaugh says the show will run again next weekend.

“Next weekend we start Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday are 8 o’clocks, Sunday is a 2:30 and all you have to do is go online and order your tickets. You can pick the seats you want to sit in, pay for them there or you can phone call the Renner and they will take your information and put you in a seat someplace.”