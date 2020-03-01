Blue Jackets host the Canucks at Nationwide Arena

Vancouver Canucks (34-24-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-14, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Vancouver Canucks.

The Blue Jackets are 19-12-4 at home. Columbus averages just 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the league. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

The Canucks are 14-17-2 on the road. Vancouver is fifth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 36 points. Nick Foligno has totaled four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Hughes leads the Canucks with 43 total assists and has collected 51 points. J.T. Miller has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-4-5, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nathan Gerbe: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (concussion).

Canucks: Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.