West Ham out of relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1

LONDON (AP) — West Ham climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1 on Saturday, with new signing Jarrod Bowen among its scorers on his first top-flight start.

Bowen, who arrived from second-tier Hull in the January transfer window, clipped a fine finish over Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 15th minute to set West Ham on its way to victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Michael Obafemi equalized in the 31st for Southampton after starting in place of top scorer Danny Ings, who hadn’t trained for most of the week because of a minor injury.

Sebastian Haller regained the lead for the hosts by outjumping McCarthy to win a looping ball before slotting home a sliding finish from an acute angle in the 40th.

Michail Antonio, Haller’s strike partner, clinched the win in the 54th by running through unchallenged and finding the bottom corner.

West Ham jumped above Aston Villa, which isn’t playing in the league this weekend because it is in the English League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, and built on a positive performance in defeat at Liverpool on Monday.

It ended a seven-match winless run for David Moyes’ team, stretching back to Jan. 1.

