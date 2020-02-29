Virginia Tech looks to knock off No. 11 Louisville

Virginia Tech (15-13, 6-11) vs. No. 11 Louisville (23-6, 14-4)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville looks to give Virginia Tech its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Virginia Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Michigan State Spartans 71-66 on Nov. 25, 2019. Louisville lost 82-67 at Florida State on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 32.7 percent of the 196 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Virginia Tech is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-7 when scoring at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cardinals are 17-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 6-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hokies are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or worse, and 4-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

