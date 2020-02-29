Seattle starts season at home against Chicago

Sports
Associated Press17

Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Chicago at home in the season opener.

The Sounders went 16-10-8 overall in the 2019 season while going 11-2-4 at home. Seattle scored 64 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

The Fire went 10-12-12 overall and 8-2-7 on the road during the 2019 season. Chicago scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 47.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: None listed.

Chicago: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Avatar
Associated Press

