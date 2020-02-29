Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Ashland 69, Fremont Ross 65
Avon Lake 55, Berea-Midpark 48
Cle. Rhodes 56, Parma 52, OT
Cle. St. Ignatius 76, Brunswick 59
Elyria 54, Amherst Steele 42
Lakewood 50, Grafton Midview 43
Lima Sr. 80, Tol. Waite 47
Lorain 77, Avon 62
Sylvania Southview 55, Cols. DeSales 47
Tol. St. John’s 74, Holland Springfield 48
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 44, Akr. Ellet 41
Can. McKinley 55, Massillon 50
Cle. Hts. 82, Madison 46
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45, Wadsworth 29
Franklin Furnace Green 69, Dover 40
Garfield Hts. 53, Maple Hts. 47
Hunting Valley University 42, Painesville Harvey 40
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Cle. Benedictine 52
Medina 81, Medina Highland 51
Mentor 88, Mayfield 58
Shaker Hts. 51, Stow-Munroe Falls 48
Solon 48, Bedford 36
Warren Harding 44, Hudson 40
Youngs. Boardman 58, Wooster 51
Region 4=
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Cin. Turpin 41
Springboro 60, Riverside Stebbins 57
Division II=
Region 7=
Byesville Meadowbrook 74, Philo 15
Carrollton 40, Cambridge 39
Circleville Logan Elm 65, Athens 47
Cols. Bexley 54, Hebron Lakewood 50
Cols. DeSales 84, Cols. Centennial 61
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
E. Liverpool 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30
Heath 50, Granville 45
New Concord John Glenn 49, Zanesville Maysville 47, OT
New Philadelphia 69, Warsaw River View 39
Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, East 25
St. Clairsville 67, Minerva 52
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Lisbon Beaver 45
Vincent Warren 45, Waverly 42
Region 8=
Cin. Purcell Marian 56, Cin. McNicholas 47
Cin. Wyoming 103, Cin. Aiken 62
Cols. Beechcroft 37, Hartley 26
Cols. Eastmoor 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 59
Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59
London 51, Bloom-Carroll 46
Division III=
Region 10=
Richwood N. Union 40, W. Jefferson 26
Region 12=
Anna 69, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 87, Cin. Gamble Montessori 66
Cin. Taft 76, Cin. Mariemont 52
Day. Stivers 65, Camden Preble Shawnee 57
Milton-Union 55, Middletown Madison Senior 45
New Paris National Trail 47, W. Liberty-Salem 46
Versailles 64, Spring. Greenon 41
Division IV=
Region 14=
Arlington 64, Gibsonburg 53
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Carey 53
Region 16=
Cedarville 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38
Cin. Christian 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38
Hamilton New Miami 63, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55
Jackson Center 33, Troy Christian 29
Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Cardington-Lincoln 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/