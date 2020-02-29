Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Ashland 69, Fremont Ross 65

Avon Lake 55, Berea-Midpark 48

Cle. Rhodes 56, Parma 52, OT

Cle. St. Ignatius 76, Brunswick 59

Elyria 54, Amherst Steele 42

Lakewood 50, Grafton Midview 43

Lima Sr. 80, Tol. Waite 47

Lorain 77, Avon 62

Sylvania Southview 55, Cols. DeSales 47

Tol. St. John’s 74, Holland Springfield 48

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 44, Akr. Ellet 41

Can. McKinley 55, Massillon 50

Cle. Hts. 82, Madison 46

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45, Wadsworth 29

Franklin Furnace Green 69, Dover 40

Garfield Hts. 53, Maple Hts. 47

Hunting Valley University 42, Painesville Harvey 40

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Cle. Benedictine 52

Medina 81, Medina Highland 51

Mentor 88, Mayfield 58

Shaker Hts. 51, Stow-Munroe Falls 48

Solon 48, Bedford 36

Warren Harding 44, Hudson 40

Youngs. Boardman 58, Wooster 51

Region 4=

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Cin. Turpin 41

Springboro 60, Riverside Stebbins 57

Division II=

Region 7=

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, Philo 15

Carrollton 40, Cambridge 39

Circleville Logan Elm 65, Athens 47

Cols. Bexley 54, Hebron Lakewood 50

Cols. DeSales 84, Cols. Centennial 61

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

E. Liverpool 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30

Heath 50, Granville 45

New Concord John Glenn 49, Zanesville Maysville 47, OT

New Philadelphia 69, Warsaw River View 39

Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, East 25

St. Clairsville 67, Minerva 52

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Lisbon Beaver 45

Vincent Warren 45, Waverly 42

Region 8=

Cin. Purcell Marian 56, Cin. McNicholas 47

Cin. Wyoming 103, Cin. Aiken 62

Cols. Beechcroft 37, Hartley 26

Cols. Eastmoor 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 59

Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

London 51, Bloom-Carroll 46

Division III=

Region 10=

Richwood N. Union 40, W. Jefferson 26

Region 12=

Anna 69, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 87, Cin. Gamble Montessori 66

Cin. Taft 76, Cin. Mariemont 52

Day. Stivers 65, Camden Preble Shawnee 57

Milton-Union 55, Middletown Madison Senior 45

New Paris National Trail 47, W. Liberty-Salem 46

Versailles 64, Spring. Greenon 41

Division IV=

Region 14=

Arlington 64, Gibsonburg 53

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Carey 53

Region 16=

Cedarville 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38

Cin. Christian 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38

Hamilton New Miami 63, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55

Jackson Center 33, Troy Christian 29

Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Cardington-Lincoln 44

