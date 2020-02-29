New York hosts FC Cincinnati for season opener

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York opens the season at home against FC Cincinnati.

The Red Bulls put together a 14-14-6 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 9-5-3 in home matches. New York scored 56 goals a season ago and had 36 assists.

FC Cincinnati put together a 6-22-6 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 3-11-3 in home matches. FC Cincinnati scored 31 goals a season ago, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: None listed.

FC Cincinnati: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.