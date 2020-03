DRESDEN, Ohio – The Tri-Valley Scotties opened the DII postseason with a 66-43 win over West Holmes, their first tournament win season 2015.

After the game TV head coach Todd McLoughlin and our player of the game Keaton Williams joined David Kinder and Greg Mitts on the postgame show to break down the win.

The Scotties will move on to play St. Clairsville on Wednesday in the district semi-final.

Tri-Valley postgame