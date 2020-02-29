High school archery season beginning Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – At the National Archery into Schools Program Competition at the Southeastern Ohio Sportsmen Association, dozens of kids from the Muskingum Valley League showed off their archery skills.

Adam Pontious is the Secretary of the Sportsmen Association and Head Coach for the Crooksville High School Archery Team. He says schools from across the area competed against one another for the first time this season.

“Everybody gets to see eachother shoot against eachother. So I mean, like, you’ll shoot against one school today in your lane but your competing against the whole MVL.

With dozens of arrows flying through the air every few minutes, Pontious gave WHIZ Reporter Nicolette Pizzuto an archery lesson to show the safety precautions taken for the sport.

He says safety is a priority.

Pontious says the building is not only open for school teams — the facility is open for students in the community who’d like to learn the sport.

“It’s free. Those kids that are out there, they’re not paying a dime. Every Monday night, we open the building up from November to May for two hours. Anybody that wants to come in and shoot who’s in school, they can come in and shoot for free. If they don’t have a bow, they don’t have arrows, we provide all of it.”