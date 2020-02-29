Harvard looks to extend streak vs Cornell

Harvard (19-7, 8-3) vs. Cornell (6-18, 3-8)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its sixth straight conference win against Cornell. Harvard’s last Ivy League loss came against the Brown Bears 72-71 on Feb. 8. Cornell lost 82-70 loss at home to Dartmouth in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Terrance McBride has averaged 12.2 points to lead the charge for the Big Red. Josh Warren is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of nine points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Crimson are led by Chris Lewis, who is averaging 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McBride has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Cornell field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-14 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Red have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crimson. Cornell has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three contests while Harvard has assists on 28 of 80 field goals (35 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com