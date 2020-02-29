BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 52, Bethlehem Catholic 48

Executive Charter 85, Schuylkill Haven 66

Southern Fulton 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 52

Warrior Run 45, Hughesville 40

Class 1A=

District 10=

Championship=

Commodore Perry 38, Jamestown 31

District 1=

Class 6A=

Fifth Place=

Coatesville 75, Lower Merion 69

Ninth/Tenth Place=

Garnet Valley 58, North Penn 50

Seventh Place=

Pennridge 52, Downingtown East 48

Third Place=

Chester 72, Bensalem 64

District 2=

Class 5A=

Championship=

Wallenpaupack 33, Dallas 32

District 3=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Mount Calvary 71, Halifax 56

Class 5A=

Championship=

Muhlenberg 71, Milton Hershey 62, OT

District 4=

Class 3A=

Championship=

Loyalsock 68, Central Columbia 64

District 5=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Shade 38

District 6/8/10=

Class 6A=

Championship=

Erie McDowell 49, Allderdice 43

District 6=

Class 3A=

Championship=

Richland 62, Ligonier Valley 47

Third Place=

Penns Valley 49, Westmont Hilltop 40

District 8/9/10=

Class 5A=

Subregional Championship=

Pittsburgh Obama 61, Meadville 41

District 10=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Lakeview 55, Farrell 54, 2OT

Third Place=

Cambridge Springs 78, Youngsville 43

Class 3A=

Championship=

Fairview 62, Sharon 50

Third Place=

Franklin 51, Sharpsville 48

Class 4A=

Championship=

Hickory 70, Grove City 42

Third Place=

Harbor Creek 52, Warren 45

District 11=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Tamaqua 57, Wilson 52

Class 5A=

Championship=

Southern Lehigh 61, Pottsville 48

District 12=

5A=

First/Second Seed=

Archbishop Wood 60, Martin Luther King 57

WPIAL=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Sto-Rox 72

Class 5A=

Championship=

Laurel Highlands 52, Mars 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Red Lion Christian 49, Upper Bucks Christian School 22

Class 3A=

District 9=

Championship=

Brookville 64, Moniteau 58, OT

District 1=

Class 5A=

Fifth Place=

Villa Maria 54, West Chester East 40

Class 6A=

Eleventh Place=

Downingtown East 48, Garnet Valley 41

Fifth Place=

Upper Dublin 48, North Penn 26

Ninth Place=

Owen J Roberts 42, Souderton 40, OT

Third Place=

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Spring-Ford 42

District 2/4=

Class 6A=

Championship=

Hazleton Area 58, Williamsport 34

District 2/11=

Class 1A=

Subregional Championship=

Pottsville Nativity 45, Susquehanna 29

District 2=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 33

District 3=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Lancaster Country Day 44, Greenwood 42

Class 5A=

Championship=

Gettysburg 46, Twin Valley 40

District 5=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Everett 65, Windber 45

District 6=

Class 3A=

Championship=

Cambria Heights 49, Tyrone 37

Third Place=

Penn Cambria 65, United 55

District 9=

Class 1A=

Third Place=

Elk County Catholic 46, Otto-Eldred 41

Class 2A=

Championship=

Redbank Valley 48, Keystone 37

Third Place=

Clarion 44, Ridgway 40

District 11=

Class 3A=

Championship=

North Schuylkill 43, Notre Dame-Green Pond 28

Class 6A=

Championship=

Nazareth Area 46, Bethlehem Freedom 38, OT

Third Place=

Parkland 45, Pocono Mountain West 39

District 12=

5A=

First/Second Seed=

Archbishop Wood 68, Mastery Charter North 37

WPIAL=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Rochester 59, West Greene 43

Class 4A=

Championship=

Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Southmoreland 44

___

