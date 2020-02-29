BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 52, Bethlehem Catholic 48
Executive Charter 85, Schuylkill Haven 66
Southern Fulton 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 52
Warrior Run 45, Hughesville 40
Class 1A=
District 10=
Championship=
Commodore Perry 38, Jamestown 31
District 1=
Class 6A=
Fifth Place=
Coatesville 75, Lower Merion 69
Ninth/Tenth Place=
Garnet Valley 58, North Penn 50
Seventh Place=
Pennridge 52, Downingtown East 48
Third Place=
Chester 72, Bensalem 64
District 2=
Class 5A=
Championship=
Wallenpaupack 33, Dallas 32
District 3=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Mount Calvary 71, Halifax 56
Class 5A=
Championship=
Muhlenberg 71, Milton Hershey 62, OT
District 4=
Class 3A=
Championship=
Loyalsock 68, Central Columbia 64
District 5=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Shade 38
District 6/8/10=
Class 6A=
Championship=
Erie McDowell 49, Allderdice 43
District 6=
Class 3A=
Championship=
Richland 62, Ligonier Valley 47
Third Place=
Penns Valley 49, Westmont Hilltop 40
District 8/9/10=
Class 5A=
Subregional Championship=
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Meadville 41
District 10=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Lakeview 55, Farrell 54, 2OT
Third Place=
Cambridge Springs 78, Youngsville 43
Class 3A=
Championship=
Fairview 62, Sharon 50
Third Place=
Franklin 51, Sharpsville 48
Class 4A=
Championship=
Hickory 70, Grove City 42
Third Place=
Harbor Creek 52, Warren 45
District 11=
Class 4A=
Championship=
Tamaqua 57, Wilson 52
Class 5A=
Championship=
Southern Lehigh 61, Pottsville 48
District 12=
5A=
First/Second Seed=
Archbishop Wood 60, Martin Luther King 57
WPIAL=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Sto-Rox 72
Class 5A=
Championship=
Laurel Highlands 52, Mars 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Red Lion Christian 49, Upper Bucks Christian School 22
Class 3A=
District 9=
Championship=
Brookville 64, Moniteau 58, OT
District 1=
Class 5A=
Fifth Place=
Villa Maria 54, West Chester East 40
Class 6A=
Eleventh Place=
Downingtown East 48, Garnet Valley 41
Fifth Place=
Upper Dublin 48, North Penn 26
Ninth Place=
Owen J Roberts 42, Souderton 40, OT
Third Place=
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Spring-Ford 42
District 2/4=
Class 6A=
Championship=
Hazleton Area 58, Williamsport 34
District 2/11=
Class 1A=
Subregional Championship=
Pottsville Nativity 45, Susquehanna 29
District 2=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 33
District 3=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Lancaster Country Day 44, Greenwood 42
Class 5A=
Championship=
Gettysburg 46, Twin Valley 40
District 5=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Everett 65, Windber 45
District 6=
Class 3A=
Championship=
Cambria Heights 49, Tyrone 37
Third Place=
Penn Cambria 65, United 55
District 9=
Class 1A=
Third Place=
Elk County Catholic 46, Otto-Eldred 41
Class 2A=
Championship=
Redbank Valley 48, Keystone 37
Third Place=
Clarion 44, Ridgway 40
District 11=
Class 3A=
Championship=
North Schuylkill 43, Notre Dame-Green Pond 28
Class 6A=
Championship=
Nazareth Area 46, Bethlehem Freedom 38, OT
Third Place=
Parkland 45, Pocono Mountain West 39
District 12=
5A=
First/Second Seed=
Archbishop Wood 68, Mastery Charter North 37
WPIAL=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Rochester 59, West Greene 43
Class 4A=
Championship=
Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Southmoreland 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/