Fleming lifts Maine over UMBC 74-48

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 21 points, Nedeljko Prijovic added 20 and Maine easily beat Maryland-Baltimore County 74-48 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the American East Conference tournament.

Sergio El Darwich added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Black Bears (8-21, 4-11), who ended a four-game losing streak and clinched the No. 8 seed. Stephane Ingo added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points for the Retrievers (14-16, 7-8) and K.J. Jackson added 13 points.

Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 63-53 on Jan. 25. Maine finishes out the regular season against Hartford on the road on Tuesday. Maryland-Baltimore County finishes out the regular season against Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.

Maine will face league champion Vermont in the American East quarterfinals on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com