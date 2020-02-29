Columbus faces off against New York City FC in season opener

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus opens the season at home against New York City FC.

The Crew finished 10-16-8 overall a season ago while going 6-6-5 at home. Columbus averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

New York City FC finished 18-6-10 overall and 11-1-5 on the road a season ago. New York City FC scored 64 goals last season and registered 43 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: None listed.

New York City FC: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

