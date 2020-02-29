Chelsea wins Women’s League Cup final in England

Sports
Associated Press9

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chelsea won the Women’s League Cup in England for the first time after scoring an injury-time goal to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

Bethany England netted at the end of a counterattack in the second minute of stoppage time to seal victory in front of a record final crowd for the competition at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground of 6,743.

England had opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute, before Leah Williamson broke Chelsea’s resistance five minutes from time to seemingly set up extra time.

Arsenal, which dominated the game, slumped to a second successive defeat in the final in this competition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Clint Bowyer edges Jimmie Johnson for NASCAR pole at Fontana

Associated Press

Hawkins scores career-high 38 as Terriers beat CCSU 85-79

Associated Press

N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems’ surge

Associated Press