Blackhawks’ Shaw, Smith to miss rest of season with injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the team said Saturday.

Shaw has been sidelined since Nov. 30 because of a concussion. Smith is scheduled for back surgery on March 6.

Shaw has three goals and seven assists in 26 games this season. He was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to Montreal in June 2016 and reacquired from the Canadiens in June.

Smith had four goals and seven assists in 50 games in his first season in Chicago after 11 years with Ottawa.

The Blackhawks (28-28-8) are last in the Central Division.

