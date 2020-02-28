Wild visit the Blue Jackets after Dumba’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (31-25-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-20-14, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Mathew Dumba scored two goals in the Wild’s 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

The Blue Jackets are 19-11-4 on their home ice. Columbus averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads them averaging 0.3.

The Wild are 13-15-2 in road games. Minnesota has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 21% of chances.

Minnesota defeated Columbus 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 25. Mikko Koivu scored two goals for the Wild in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-12 in 58 games played this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jonas Brodin leads the Wild with a plus-17 in 63 games played this season. Kevin Fiala has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-4-5, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (undisclosed), Riley Nash: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Luke Kunin: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.