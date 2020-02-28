Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sullivan County 45, North Penn/Liberty 42

Class 4A=

District 9=

Championship=

Clearfield 51, Bradford 40

District 2=

Class 3A=

Championship=

Holy Redeemer 72, Riverside 44

District 3=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Lancaster Catholic 61, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 59, OT

Class 5A=

Fifth Place=

York 87, Shippensburg 65

Ninth Place=

York Suburban 87, Hershey 82

Seventh Place=

Elizabethtown 71, Gettysburg 41

Third Place=

New Oxford 63, Northern York 60

Class 6A=

Fifth Place=

Central Dauphin 61, Harrisburg 59

Third Place=

Central York 71, Cedar Crest 54

District 4=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Neumann 71, Northumberland Christian 55

Class 2A=

Championship=

Bloomsburg 60, Wyalusing 41

District 6=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Portage Area 47

Third Place=

Homer-Center 56, West Branch 48

District 12=

Class 3A=

First/Second Seed=

Neumann-Goretti 69, High School of the Future 52

Class 4A=

First/Second Seed=

Bonner-Prendergast 64, Imhotep Charter 58

Class 5A=

Play-in Fourth Seed=

Archbishop Ryan 85, Mastery Charter North 63

WPIAL=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Vincentian Academy 63, Cornell 51

Class 3A=

Championship=

Pittsburgh North Catholic 65, Lincoln Park Charter 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sullivan County 51, Northeast Bradford 38

Class 1A=

District 2=

Championship=

Susquehanna 49, MMI Prep 28

District 2=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Scranton Prep 52, Dallas 35

District 3=

Class 1A=

Fifth Place=

Halifax 48, Veritas Academy 33

Third Place=

Christian School of York 31, Lebanon Catholic 29

Class 3A=

Championship=

Delone 44, Camp Hill Trinity 22

Class 4A=

Championship=

Lancaster Catholic 52, Eastern York 43

Fifth Place=

Bermudian Springs 55, Wyomissing 30

Third Place=

Northern Lebanon 33, Susquehanna Township 28

Class 5A=

Fifth Place=

York Suburban 60, Spring Grove 58

Seventh Place=

Berks Catholic 46, Lower Dauphin 46

Third Place=

Mechanicsburg 60, West York 49

Class 6A=

Fifth Place=

Governor Mifflin 35, Manheim Township 26

Seventh Place=

Hempfield 39, Dallastown Area 20

Third Place=

Cumberland Valley 34, Red Lion 27

District 4=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Northumberland Christian 62, Millville 44

Class 2A=

Championship=

Mount Carmel 51, South Williamsport 35

Third Place=

Southern Columbia 71, Muncy 42

District 6=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Penns Manor 49, OT

Third Place=

Bellwood-Antis 62, Bishop McCort 59

District 9=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Punxsutawney 54, St. Marys 38

District 12=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Parkway Northwest 71, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 67

Class 3A=

First/Second Seeds=

Philadelphia West Catholic 71, Imhotep Charter 46

WPIAL=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Bishop Canevin 50, Laurel 41

