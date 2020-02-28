Ohio city will replace trees removed for lawn bowling court

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — An agreement has been reached in an Ohio city to replace several trees cut down in a park without notice to make room for a lawn bowling court, according to the city’s mayor and seven neighborhood organizations.

Some of the lost trees will be replaced with trees native to Ohio, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and the neighborhood groups said, The Tribune Chronicle reported Thursday.

Franklin also said a new location is being sought for the bocce ball court that led to the tree cutting, some of which were diseased or dead, Franklin said.

Trees were removed from the park in an historic neighborhood to make room for the court, angering residents who said they weren’t consulted

The court is an important part of the city’s annual Italian-American Heritage Festival, including money raised at the festival for scholarships. The festival is moving from its traditional downtown locations.

In bocce ball, sometimes called Italian lawn bowling, players earn points by competing to roll balls the closest to to a single target ball.