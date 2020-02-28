Norwich beats Leicester 1-0, boosts survival hopes in EPL

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich rekindled its hopes of staying in the English Premier League by beating third-placed Leicester 1-0 on Friday.

A swerving finish from left back Jamal Lewis in the 70th minute earned Norwich just its second victory since November, lifting the last-placed team within four points of safety with 10 games remaining.

Leicester, which was without star striker Jamie Vardy because of a calf injury, had a goal scrubbed out by a VAR intervention four minutes into the second half when Kelechi Iheanacho was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his hand before curling home from the edge of the area.

With no wins in its last four league games, and only one in its last seven, Leicester could yet be caught in the race for Champions League qualification — having looked assured of a top-four place for so long.

Brendan Rodgers’ team is six points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea and nine ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, having played one game more.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports