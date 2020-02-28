New York hosts Chicago after LaVine’s 41-point showing

Chicago Bulls (20-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the New York Knicks after Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the Bulls’ 124-122 loss to the Thunder.

The Knicks are 12-27 in Eastern Conference games. New York is seventh in the league with 46.3 rebounds led by Julius Randle averaging 9.6.

The Bulls are 14-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago averages 42.1 rebounds per game and is 10-29 when outrebounded by opponents.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Knicks 120-102 in their last matchup on Nov. 12. Coby White led Chicago with 27 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. paced New York scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Bobby Portis has averaged 10.8 points and collected 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 25.5 points and collecting 4.8 rebounds. White has averaged 17.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 111.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 52.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (back spasms), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin).

Bulls: Denzel Valentine: day to day (hamstring), Luke Kornet: out (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.