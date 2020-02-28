Montreal Impact captain Raitala out 2-3 months

Sports
Associated Press17

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala will be sidelined 2-to-3 months with a broken bone in his right leg.

The 31-year-old Finnish central defender was hurt when he collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League match.

Montreal said Friday he fractured his right fibula and will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks.

Central defender Rudy Camacho injured a knee last week.

“We need to adapt quickly and battle with what we have left,” Impact coach Thierry Henry said.

Montreal advanced on away goals following the 0-0 draw and plays the Honduran club Olimpia in the quarterfinals. The Impact open their Major League Soccer season at home Saturday against New England.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

List of sports events affected by the new virus from China

Associated Press

After trying year, Dayton rallies around college hoops team

Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season

Associated Press