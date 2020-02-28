Mercedes’ Bottas fastest on final day of F1 preseason

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time on the final day of Formula One testing on Friday, as Mercedes maintained its status of title favorite heading toward the new season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo were right behind the Finnish driver within one tenth of a second on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Last week, Bottas recorded the fastest time of any driver in the six-day preseason.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and defending champion Lewis Hamilton put in the fourth and fifth best times, respectively, on Friday.

Leclerc was the busiest driver with 175 laps completed.

The final day of testing went smoothly for most drivers with no major incidents or red flags.

The season-opening Australian GP is on March 15.

