Mercedes’ Bottas fastest on final day of F1 preseason

Sports
Associated Press18

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time on the final day of Formula One testing on Friday, as Mercedes maintained its status of title favorite heading toward the new season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo were right behind the Finnish driver within one tenth of a second on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Last week, Bottas recorded the fastest time of any driver in the six-day preseason.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and defending champion Lewis Hamilton put in the fourth and fifth best times, respectively, on Friday.

Leclerc was the busiest driver with 175 laps completed.

The final day of testing went smoothly for most drivers with no major incidents or red flags.

The season-opening Australian GP is on March 15.

___

More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

List of sports events affected by the new virus from China

Associated Press

After trying year, Dayton rallies around college hoops team

Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season

Associated Press