Luge officials rescind penalty against USA’s Summer Britcher

KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher won’t be sanctioned for comments she made about safety and course conditions at last weekend’s World Cup competition.

The International Luge Federation said Friday it is rescinding plans to penalize Britcher for her comments “and considers the case to be closed.” The decision came after Britcher and USA Luge teammate Chris Mazdzer, the athletes’ spokesman for the FIL, met with luge officials to discuss the matter.

Britcher was one of many athletes to publicly criticize the FIL over the course conditions and the way sliders’ concerns were handled last weekend at a World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. The FIL said at the time it would sanction Britcher for her “unsporting” comments, but never announced what that penalty would be.

The World Cup season ends this weekend in Konigssee.

