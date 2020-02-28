BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastlake N. 73, Lyndhurst Brush 54
Edgerton 41, Pettisville 39
Independence 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Newark Cath. 60, 2OT
Ottoville 57, Continental 19
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Findlay 43, Tol. Bowsher 40
Sylvania Northview 46, Perrysburg 39
Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 46
Tol. Start 69, Oregon Clay 35
Region 2=
Barberton 73, Twinsburg 57
Region 3=
Chillicothe 62, Marysville 48
Cols. Walnut Ridge 76, West 36
Delaware Hayes 49, Cols. St. Charles 30
Dublin Coffman 50, Dublin Jerome 45
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Cols. Independence 35
Pickerington Cent. 72, Pataskala Licking Hts. 40
Pickerington N. 51, Hilliard Davidson 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 63, Cols. Northland 54
Reynoldsburg 59, New Albany 55
South 91, Cols. Whetstone 42
Thomas Worthington 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 47
Westerville Cent. 61, Grove City 41
Westerville S. 72, Cols. Briggs 48
Whitehall-Yearling 65, Canal Winchester 51
Region 4=
Beavercreek 64, Springfield 44
Centerville 74, Huber Hts. Wayne 42
Cin. La Salle 59, Cin. Walnut Hills 55
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Hamilton 39
W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 71
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Buchtel 46, Navarre Fairless 44
Canfield 50, Poland Seminary 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 51
Cle. Glenville 74, Perry 66
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 74
Copley 78, Canal Fulton Northwest 59
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49
Louisville 54, Akr. Coventry 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Chardon NDCL 55
Richfield Revere 83, Aurora 68
STVM 65, Orange 22
Streetsboro 54, Chagrin Falls 51
Struthers 67, Youngs. East 55
Wooster Triway 72, Akr. East 62
Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Cortland Lakeview 52
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Beloit W. Branch 42
Region 6=
Bryan 46, St. Marys Memorial 39
Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Bay Village Bay 41
Cle. E. Tech 46, Oberlin Firelands 25
Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 35
Lima Shawnee 64, Celina 24
Norwalk 49, Huron 46
Ontario 58, Lexington 49
Parma Hts. Holy Name 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 65
Rocky River 64, LaGrange Keystone 38
Rossford 51, Oak Harbor 43
Sandusky 64, Sandusky Perkins 50
Shelby 87, Bellville Clear Fork 67
Tiffin Columbian 66, Port Clinton 32
Tol. Rogers 81, Tol. Scott 55
Upper Sandusky 62, Mansfield Sr. 61, 2OT
Wauseon 62, Elida 40
Region 8=
Cin. Hughes 64, Middletown Fenwick 55
Kettering Alter 59, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28
Trotwood-Madison 86, Day. Dunbar 33
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Wellington 39
Atwater Waterloo 76, E. Can. 46
Canfield S. Range 44, Can. Cent. Cath. 40
Columbiana 58, Youngs. Mooney 47
Creston Norwayne 54, Doylestown Chippewa 39
Elyria Cath. 76, Oberlin 51
Fairview 80, Wickliffe 58
Garrettsville Garfield 90, Mineral Ridge 82
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Youngs. Liberty 50
Mantua Crestwood 72, Kirtland 58
New Middletown Spring. 71, Louisville Aquinas 61
Newton Falls 51, Brookfield 37
Smithville 68, Columbia Station Columbia 52
Warren Champion 52, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35
Warrensville Hts. 88, Beachwood 58
West Salem Northwestern 78, Massillon Tuslaw 70
Region 10=
Archbold 48, Swanton 43
Coldwater 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 55
Collins Western Reserve 47, Castalia Margaretta 32
Cols. Africentric 78, Mt. Gilead 39
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Sherwood Fairview 43
Johnstown-Monroe 55, Centerburg 35
Lima Cent. Cath. 59, Bluffton 44
Metamora Evergreen 64, Tontogany Otsego 42
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Defiance Tinora 42, OT
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 27
Oregon Stritch 73, Delta 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Harrod Allen E. 29
Pemberville Eastwood 39, Fostoria 38
Ready 64, Johnstown Northridge 23
Tol. Ottawa Hills 45, Genoa Area 25
Willard 60, Ashland Crestview 28
Region 11=
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Martins Ferry 36
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Utica 38
Galion Northmor 63, Fredericktown 54
McConnelsville Morgan 49, Belmont Union Local 46, 2OT
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Worthington Christian 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 33
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Barnesville 46
Region 12=
Cin. Deer Park 66, Batavia Clermont NE 51
Division IV=
Region 13=
Andrews Osborne Academy 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 53
Bristol 78, Newbury 23
Cols. Independence 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47
Dalton 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 59
Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Crestline 26
Lowellville 70, Vienna Mathews 55
Lucas 80, Lakeside Danbury 31
McDonald 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31
Norwalk St. Paul 64, Sycamore Mohawk 54
Richmond Hts. 82, Elyria Open Door 52
Rittman 78, Mogadore 74
Salineville Southern 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 40
Sandusky St. Mary 72, Plymouth 46
Sebring McKinley 57, Lisbon David Anderson 44
Warren JFK 84, Warren Lordstown 51
Windham 55, Kinsman Badger 40
Region 14=
Antwerp 52, Stryker 41
Carey 66, Cory-Rawson 41
Columbus Grove 59, Ada 35
Convoy Crestview 40, Delphos St. John’s 37
Defiance Ayersville 43, Pioneer N. Central 41
Kalida 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 32, Ft. Recovery 30
Minster 49, Lima Perry 42
New Bremen 54, St. Henry 45, OT
Old Fort 52, New Riegel 40
Ottoville 57, Continental 19
Rockford Parkway 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39
Tiffin Calvert 51, Fremont St. Joseph 39
Tol. Christian 74, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 33
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 30
Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Shekinah Christian 31
Malvern 58, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Strasburg-Franklin 48
Shadyside 71, New Matamoras Frontier 67, 3OT
Region 16=
Cols. Wellington 66, Morral Ridgedale 36
Ft. Loramie 49, Botkins 35
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38
Gahanna Cols. Academy 52, Marion Pleasant 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/