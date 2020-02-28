BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastlake N. 73, Lyndhurst Brush 54

Edgerton 41, Pettisville 39

Independence 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Newark Cath. 60, 2OT

Ottoville 57, Continental 19

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Findlay 43, Tol. Bowsher 40

Sylvania Northview 46, Perrysburg 39

Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 46

Tol. Start 69, Oregon Clay 35

Region 2=

Barberton 73, Twinsburg 57

Region 3=

Chillicothe 62, Marysville 48

Cols. Walnut Ridge 76, West 36

Delaware Hayes 49, Cols. St. Charles 30

Dublin Coffman 50, Dublin Jerome 45

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Cols. Independence 35

Pickerington Cent. 72, Pataskala Licking Hts. 40

Pickerington N. 51, Hilliard Davidson 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 63, Cols. Northland 54

Reynoldsburg 59, New Albany 55

South 91, Cols. Whetstone 42

Thomas Worthington 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

Westerville Cent. 61, Grove City 41

Westerville S. 72, Cols. Briggs 48

Whitehall-Yearling 65, Canal Winchester 51

Region 4=

Beavercreek 64, Springfield 44

Centerville 74, Huber Hts. Wayne 42

Cin. La Salle 59, Cin. Walnut Hills 55

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Hamilton 39

W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 71

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 46, Navarre Fairless 44

Canfield 50, Poland Seminary 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 51

Cle. Glenville 74, Perry 66

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 74

Copley 78, Canal Fulton Northwest 59

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49

Louisville 54, Akr. Coventry 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Chardon NDCL 55

Richfield Revere 83, Aurora 68

STVM 65, Orange 22

Streetsboro 54, Chagrin Falls 51

Struthers 67, Youngs. East 55

Wooster Triway 72, Akr. East 62

Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Cortland Lakeview 52

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Beloit W. Branch 42

Region 6=

Bryan 46, St. Marys Memorial 39

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Bay Village Bay 41

Cle. E. Tech 46, Oberlin Firelands 25

Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 35

Lima Shawnee 64, Celina 24

Norwalk 49, Huron 46

Ontario 58, Lexington 49

Parma Hts. Holy Name 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 65

Rocky River 64, LaGrange Keystone 38

Rossford 51, Oak Harbor 43

Sandusky 64, Sandusky Perkins 50

Shelby 87, Bellville Clear Fork 67

Tiffin Columbian 66, Port Clinton 32

Tol. Rogers 81, Tol. Scott 55

Upper Sandusky 62, Mansfield Sr. 61, 2OT

Wauseon 62, Elida 40

Region 8=

Cin. Hughes 64, Middletown Fenwick 55

Kettering Alter 59, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28

Trotwood-Madison 86, Day. Dunbar 33

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Wellington 39

Atwater Waterloo 76, E. Can. 46

Canfield S. Range 44, Can. Cent. Cath. 40

Columbiana 58, Youngs. Mooney 47

Creston Norwayne 54, Doylestown Chippewa 39

Elyria Cath. 76, Oberlin 51

Fairview 80, Wickliffe 58

Garrettsville Garfield 90, Mineral Ridge 82

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Youngs. Liberty 50

Mantua Crestwood 72, Kirtland 58

New Middletown Spring. 71, Louisville Aquinas 61

Newton Falls 51, Brookfield 37

Smithville 68, Columbia Station Columbia 52

Warren Champion 52, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35

Warrensville Hts. 88, Beachwood 58

West Salem Northwestern 78, Massillon Tuslaw 70

Region 10=

Archbold 48, Swanton 43

Coldwater 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 55

Collins Western Reserve 47, Castalia Margaretta 32

Cols. Africentric 78, Mt. Gilead 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Sherwood Fairview 43

Johnstown-Monroe 55, Centerburg 35

Lima Cent. Cath. 59, Bluffton 44

Metamora Evergreen 64, Tontogany Otsego 42

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Defiance Tinora 42, OT

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 27

Oregon Stritch 73, Delta 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Harrod Allen E. 29

Pemberville Eastwood 39, Fostoria 38

Ready 64, Johnstown Northridge 23

Tol. Ottawa Hills 45, Genoa Area 25

Willard 60, Ashland Crestview 28

Region 11=

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Martins Ferry 36

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Utica 38

Galion Northmor 63, Fredericktown 54

McConnelsville Morgan 49, Belmont Union Local 46, 2OT

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Worthington Christian 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 33

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Barnesville 46

Region 12=

Cin. Deer Park 66, Batavia Clermont NE 51

Division IV=

Region 13=

Andrews Osborne Academy 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 53

Bristol 78, Newbury 23

Cols. Independence 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47

Dalton 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 59

Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Crestline 26

Lowellville 70, Vienna Mathews 55

Lucas 80, Lakeside Danbury 31

McDonald 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31

Norwalk St. Paul 64, Sycamore Mohawk 54

Richmond Hts. 82, Elyria Open Door 52

Rittman 78, Mogadore 74

Salineville Southern 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 40

Sandusky St. Mary 72, Plymouth 46

Sebring McKinley 57, Lisbon David Anderson 44

Warren JFK 84, Warren Lordstown 51

Windham 55, Kinsman Badger 40

Region 14=

Antwerp 52, Stryker 41

Carey 66, Cory-Rawson 41

Columbus Grove 59, Ada 35

Convoy Crestview 40, Delphos St. John’s 37

Defiance Ayersville 43, Pioneer N. Central 41

Kalida 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 32, Ft. Recovery 30

Minster 49, Lima Perry 42

New Bremen 54, St. Henry 45, OT

Old Fort 52, New Riegel 40

Ottoville 57, Continental 19

Rockford Parkway 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Tiffin Calvert 51, Fremont St. Joseph 39

Tol. Christian 74, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 33

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 30

Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Shekinah Christian 31

Malvern 58, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Strasburg-Franklin 48

Shadyside 71, New Matamoras Frontier 67, 3OT

Region 16=

Cols. Wellington 66, Morral Ridgedale 36

Ft. Loramie 49, Botkins 35

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38

Gahanna Cols. Academy 52, Marion Pleasant 41

___

