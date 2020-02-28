GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. Glenoak 63, N. Can. Hoover 38
Eastlake N. 73, Lyndhurst Brush 54
Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Warren Harding 32
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 46, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Westlake 59, Amherst Steele 48
Division II=
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 57, Trotwood-Madison 25
Germantown Valley View 51, Cin. Indian Hill 49
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Tipp City Tippecanoe 54
Division III=
Region 10=
Cols. Africentric 71, Richwood N. Union 25
Region 11=
Cardington-Lincoln 44, Worthington Christian 42
Division IV=
Region 14=
Kalida 41, Arlington 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
