GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. Glenoak 63, N. Can. Hoover 38

Eastlake N. 73, Lyndhurst Brush 54

Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Warren Harding 32

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 46, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Westlake 59, Amherst Steele 48

Division II=

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 57, Trotwood-Madison 25

Germantown Valley View 51, Cin. Indian Hill 49

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Tipp City Tippecanoe 54

Division III=

Region 10=

Cols. Africentric 71, Richwood N. Union 25

Region 11=

Cardington-Lincoln 44, Worthington Christian 42

Division IV=

Region 14=

Kalida 41, Arlington 31

