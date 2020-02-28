BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Crystal Lake South 47

Bethalto Civic Memorial 59, Waterloo 48

Carbondale 75, Centralia 67, 2OT

Champaign Central 85, Proviso East 81

Charleston 64, Mt. Zion 43

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 76, Rich South 54

Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 52

DePaul College Prep 47, Peoria Manual 36

Decatur MacArthur 70, Jacksonville 38

Edwardsville 48, Belleville East 45

Effingham 80, Taylorville 71

Elmwood Park 67, Aurora Math-Science 43

Granite City 57, Belleville West 48

Harvey Thornton 70, Thornwood 41

Hillcrest 66, Oak Forest 59

Hononegah 66, Freeport 61, OT

Huntley 61, Burlington Central 43

Jerseyville Jersey 66, Mascoutah 51

Joliet West 62, Lincoln Way West 44

Kaneland 66, Morris 44

Kankakee 62, Rich Central 52

Lemont 76, Tinley Park 71, OT

Lincoln 66, Normal West 45

Lisle (Benet Academy) 45, St. Charles North 43

Metamora 64, Canton 28

Moline 40, East Moline United 36

Morton 55, Dunlap 49

Mount Vernon 69, Marion 64

Oak Lawn Richards 86, Shepard 64

Pekin 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 31

Plano 61, Sycamore 57

Pontiac 50, Berkley, Mich. 43

Rock Island 57, Quincy 48

Rockridge 59, Orion 55

Sandwich 53, Ottawa 47

Springfield 69, Rochester 33

Springfield Lanphier 47, Chatham Glenwood 42

Sterling 64, Geneseo 59

Triad 65, Highland 37

Washington 53, East Peoria 46

Winchester (West Central) 54, Jacksonville Routt 30

1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Altamont 64, Dieterich 44

Casey-Westfield 57, Okaw Valley 37

Effingham St. Anthony 69, North Clay 54

Moweaqua Central A&M 58, Nokomis 43

1A Danville (Schlarman) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Decatur St. Teresa 40

Colfax Ridgeview 54, Cissna Park 53

Mt. Pulaski 67, Warrensburg-Latham 60

Roanoke-Benson 40, LeRoy 32

1A Dupo Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Calhoun 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 32

Madison 92, Lovejoy 63

Payson Seymour 67, Concord (Triopia) 52

1A Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Aurora Christian 73, Mooseheart 48

Regional Semifinal=

Chicago Uplift 57, North Shore Country Day 47

1A Hanover (River Ridge) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Dakota 57, Pecatonica 49

Fulton 37, Galena 30

Indian Creek 65, Rockford Christian Life 56

Lena-Winslow 53, Lanark Eastland 29

1A Lewistown Sectional=

Regional Final=

Athens 48, Delavan 33

Liberty 50, Augusta Southeastern 17

Peoria Christian 42, Elmwood 39, OT

Quest Academy 57, Abingdon 43

1A Norris City (N.C.-Omaha-Enfield) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Cobden 55, Cairo 43

Goreville 66, Pope County 37

Okawville 52, Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 33

Woodlawn 52, Wayne City 32

1A Ottawa (Marquette) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Fenger 73, Richards 38

Leo 85, Grant Park 24

Newark 57, Somonauk 52

Yorkville Christian 68, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

2A Beardstown Sectional=

Regional Final=

Normal University 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 46

Petersburg PORTA 59, Macomb 40

Pleasant Plains 54, Auburn 39

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Riverton 52

2A Chicago (Carver Military Academy) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bowen 47, Chicago Christian 46

Chicago King 71, Phillips 69

Corliss 59, Chicago CICS-Longwood 47

Dyett 48, Chicago ( SSICP) 40

2A Chicago (Marshall) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Chicago (Clark) 68, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 64

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Latin 60

Orr 79, Raby 52

Wells 66, Dunbar 54

2A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 58, Westchester St. Joseph 57, OT

Northridge Prep 60, IC Catholic 52

Rockford Lutheran 76, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35

Wheaton Academy 50, Marengo 40

2A McLeansboro (Hamilton County) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Benton 58, Fairfield 45

Mt. Carmel 51, Massac County 44

Murphysboro/Elverado 50, Pinckneyville 48

Nashville 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27

2A Pontiac Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bismarck-Henning 38, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Coal City 70, Pontiac 68

Joliet Catholic 51, Manteno 46

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Tuscola 33

2A Princeton Sectional=

Regional Final=

El Paso-Gridley 69, Winnebago 60

Fieldcrest 78, Princeton 65

Sterling Newman 54, Rock Falls 20

2A Shelbyville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Alton Marquette 35, Roxana 25

Breese Mater Dei 61, Breese Central 53

Marshall 57, Salem 43

Teutopolis 59, Pana 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Semifinal=

Lanark Eastland 70, Shiloh 28

Lewistown 70, Aurora Christian 42

2A State Semifinal=

Chicago Marshall 63, Carterville 54

Pleasant Plains 42, Riverdale 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/