BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Crystal Lake South 47
Bethalto Civic Memorial 59, Waterloo 48
Carbondale 75, Centralia 67, 2OT
Champaign Central 85, Proviso East 81
Charleston 64, Mt. Zion 43
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 76, Rich South 54
Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 52
DePaul College Prep 47, Peoria Manual 36
Decatur MacArthur 70, Jacksonville 38
Edwardsville 48, Belleville East 45
Effingham 80, Taylorville 71
Elmwood Park 67, Aurora Math-Science 43
Granite City 57, Belleville West 48
Harvey Thornton 70, Thornwood 41
Hillcrest 66, Oak Forest 59
Hononegah 66, Freeport 61, OT
Huntley 61, Burlington Central 43
Jerseyville Jersey 66, Mascoutah 51
Joliet West 62, Lincoln Way West 44
Kaneland 66, Morris 44
Kankakee 62, Rich Central 52
Lemont 76, Tinley Park 71, OT
Lincoln 66, Normal West 45
Lisle (Benet Academy) 45, St. Charles North 43
Metamora 64, Canton 28
Moline 40, East Moline United 36
Morton 55, Dunlap 49
Mount Vernon 69, Marion 64
Oak Lawn Richards 86, Shepard 64
Pekin 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 31
Plano 61, Sycamore 57
Pontiac 50, Berkley, Mich. 43
Rock Island 57, Quincy 48
Rockridge 59, Orion 55
Sandwich 53, Ottawa 47
Springfield 69, Rochester 33
Springfield Lanphier 47, Chatham Glenwood 42
Sterling 64, Geneseo 59
Triad 65, Highland 37
Washington 53, East Peoria 46
Winchester (West Central) 54, Jacksonville Routt 30
1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Altamont 64, Dieterich 44
Casey-Westfield 57, Okaw Valley 37
Effingham St. Anthony 69, North Clay 54
Moweaqua Central A&M 58, Nokomis 43
1A Danville (Schlarman) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Decatur St. Teresa 40
Colfax Ridgeview 54, Cissna Park 53
Mt. Pulaski 67, Warrensburg-Latham 60
Roanoke-Benson 40, LeRoy 32
1A Dupo Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Calhoun 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 32
Madison 92, Lovejoy 63
Payson Seymour 67, Concord (Triopia) 52
1A Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Aurora Christian 73, Mooseheart 48
Regional Semifinal=
Chicago Uplift 57, North Shore Country Day 47
1A Hanover (River Ridge) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Dakota 57, Pecatonica 49
Fulton 37, Galena 30
Indian Creek 65, Rockford Christian Life 56
Lena-Winslow 53, Lanark Eastland 29
1A Lewistown Sectional=
Regional Final=
Athens 48, Delavan 33
Liberty 50, Augusta Southeastern 17
Peoria Christian 42, Elmwood 39, OT
Quest Academy 57, Abingdon 43
1A Norris City (N.C.-Omaha-Enfield) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Cobden 55, Cairo 43
Goreville 66, Pope County 37
Okawville 52, Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 33
Woodlawn 52, Wayne City 32
1A Ottawa (Marquette) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Fenger 73, Richards 38
Leo 85, Grant Park 24
Newark 57, Somonauk 52
Yorkville Christian 68, Gardner-South Wilmington 47
2A Beardstown Sectional=
Regional Final=
Normal University 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 46
Petersburg PORTA 59, Macomb 40
Pleasant Plains 54, Auburn 39
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Riverton 52
2A Chicago (Carver Military Academy) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bowen 47, Chicago Christian 46
Chicago King 71, Phillips 69
Corliss 59, Chicago CICS-Longwood 47
Dyett 48, Chicago ( SSICP) 40
2A Chicago (Marshall) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Chicago (Clark) 68, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 64
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Latin 60
Orr 79, Raby 52
Wells 66, Dunbar 54
2A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 58, Westchester St. Joseph 57, OT
Northridge Prep 60, IC Catholic 52
Rockford Lutheran 76, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35
Wheaton Academy 50, Marengo 40
2A McLeansboro (Hamilton County) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Benton 58, Fairfield 45
Mt. Carmel 51, Massac County 44
Murphysboro/Elverado 50, Pinckneyville 48
Nashville 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27
2A Pontiac Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bismarck-Henning 38, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Coal City 70, Pontiac 68
Joliet Catholic 51, Manteno 46
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Tuscola 33
2A Princeton Sectional=
Regional Final=
El Paso-Gridley 69, Winnebago 60
Fieldcrest 78, Princeton 65
Sterling Newman 54, Rock Falls 20
2A Shelbyville Sectional=
Regional Final=
Alton Marquette 35, Roxana 25
Breese Mater Dei 61, Breese Central 53
Marshall 57, Salem 43
Teutopolis 59, Pana 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Semifinal=
Lanark Eastland 70, Shiloh 28
Lewistown 70, Aurora Christian 42
2A State Semifinal=
Chicago Marshall 63, Carterville 54
Pleasant Plains 42, Riverdale 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/