BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethlehem Catholic 21, Allentown Central Catholic 17
Executive Charter 85, Schuylkill Haven 66
Rochester 59, West Greene 43
Southern Fulton 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 52
Warrior Run 45, Hughesville 40
Class 1A=
District 10=
Championship=
Commodore Perry 38, Jamestown 31
District 1=
Class 6A=
Fifth Place=
Coatesville 75, Lower Merion 69
Seventh Place=
Pennridge 52, Downingtown East 48
District 3=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Mount Calvary 71, Halifax 56
District 6=
Class 3A=
Third Place=
Penns Valley 49, Westmont Hilltop 40
District 8/9/10=
Class 5A=
Subregional Championship=
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Meadville 41
District 10=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Lakeview 55, Farrell 54, 2OT
Third Place=
Cambridge Springs 78, Youngsville 43
Class 4A=
Third Place=
Harbor Creek 52, Warren 45
District 11=
Class 4A=
Championship=
Tamaqua 57, Wilson 52
Class 5A=
Championship=
Southern Lehigh 61, Pottsville 48
WPIAL=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Sto-Rox 72
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Red Lion Christian 49, Upper Bucks Christian School 22
District 1=
Class 6A=
Eleventh Place=
Downingtown East 48, Garnet Valley 41
Fifth Place=
Upper Dublin 48, North Penn 26
Ninth Place=
Owen J Roberts 42, Souderton 40, OT
District 2/4=
Class 6A=
Championship=
Hazleton Area 58, Williamsport 34
District 2=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 33
District 3=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Lancaster Country Day 44, Greenwood 42
District 5=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Everett 65, Windber 45
District 6=
Class 3A=
Championship=
Cambria Heights 49, Tyrone 37
Third Place=
Penn Cambria 65, United 55
District 12=
5A=
First/Second Seed=
Archbishop Wood 68, Mastery Charter North 37
WPIAL=
Class 1A=
Championship=
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/