Food Pantry Fundraiser at Mall Involves 170+ Entries

Eastside Community Ministry has raised $32,468 in their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The total amount is in from their annual “Chair-ity” Auction at Colony Square Mall, during the Hearth, Home and Away home show.

“The money is going to be used to run our regular everyday programs, clothing bank, our emergency relief services program and our year-round youth program,” says Jamie Trout, Exec. Dir. of Eastside Community Ministry. “We operate fully on donations, so this fundraiser is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s very vital to the services that we provide. We receive no kind of government assistance, so the donations and fundraisers are the way that we operate.”

In addition to that fundraising effort, Eastside Community Ministry is preparing to launch a new website just over a month from now.

“We had over 170 entries this year. It was by far our most successful year. Lots of people came out to support us, place their bids and show their support for us, so we’ve very excited about it,” Trout says. “We thought it would be fun to get a big check to show the community. A lot of people have been calling, checking to see how their chairs did. So, we thought if we did a check presentation everyone would know their work paid off, all the hard work paid off.”