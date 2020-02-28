FC Dallas plays Philadelphia for season opener

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas starts the season at home against Philadelphia.

FC Dallas finished 13-12-9 overall in the 2019 season while going 10-1-6 at home. FC Dallas scored 57 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Union compiled a 16-11-7 record overall a season ago while finishing 10-3-4 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 62 goals last season, averaging 1.7 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.

Philadelphia: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.