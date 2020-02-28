Crane collapses outside SoFi Stadium in Southern California

Sports
Associated Press19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A large crane at a construction site collapsed Friday morning outside SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, fire department spokesman Franklin Lopez said. It’s not clear what caused the crane to collapse in a parking lot outside the stadium.

Firefighters were dispatched to the stadium shortly before 8 a.m., Lopez said.

The stadium is expected to open this summer.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

List of sports events affected by the new virus from China

Associated Press

After trying year, Dayton rallies around college hoops team

Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season

Associated Press