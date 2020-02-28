Bishop Rosecrans has eyes set on Hiland; tickets sold out within 15 minutes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Rogge Gymnasium is going to be the place to be on Friday night, when number one seed Bishop Rosecrans plays host to number two Hiland for a sectional title.

As the number one seed in the Division Four East District bracket, Bishop Rosecrans had the option to pick their first round opponent. Which led to the match-up with Hiland in the second round of the tournament.

The Bishops decided on playing Hiland in the second round at Rogge Gymnasium rather than later down the line at a neutral site.

Last season it was Hiland who knocked the Bishops from the tournament.

Tickets for the game sold out within 15 minutes of being available. If you don’t have tickets, don’t worry, you can listen to it on Z92 with tip-off scheduled for seven o’clock.