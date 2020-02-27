Tri-Valley and Maysville advance, setting up meeting number three this season

High school basketball tournament action keeps rolling along. Tri-Valley and Maysville both picked up wins, Wednesday night, meaning the two teams will met in the district finals on Saturday at West Muskingum High School.

Tri-Valley took down Dover, 64-42.

Maysville defeated River View, 48-35.

Saturday will be the third match-up between the two schools. Tri-Valley took both games against Maysville in the regular season.

The Lady Bishops of Rosecrans fell to Monroe Central, 57-38.

Ian Kress

