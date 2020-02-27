Park District Plans Garden Symposium

The Muskingum Valley Park District is planning a Spring Garden Symposium next weekend.

The event is set for Saturday, March Seventh at the O-U-Z Zane State Campus.

“This year’s symposium is called ‘A Window to the Garden’, so this program is put on by the Muskingum Valley Garden Society, but the park district is participating. I’m actually going to be a featured speaker this year. I’m going to be talking about the dos and don’ts of planting trees,” says Russell Edgington, Exec. Dir. of the Muskingum Valley Park District.

This year’s event will focus partially on growing herbs and edibles, and designing a garden for all four seasons.

“We are standing inside the greenhouse at Mission Oaks Gardens and this is kind of like where it all happens. We woke up this morning to snow, but it’s always warm in the greenhouse and we’re actually in the throes of propagating plants that will be featured in the garden this summer and spring,” Edgington adds.

Ten local artists are designing old windows and pieces of art to be included in a silent auction.