I-70 Westbound Down to One Lane Near Gratiot

The Highway Patrol says if you are traveling to Columbus this morning you may experience a delay. Sergeant Jeff Jirles says around midnight there were several crashes on I-70 near Gratiot in Muskingum County. He says one of the crashes involved an overturned tractor trailer and crews are still on the scene Thursday morning cleaning it up. Motorist traveling I-70 west near Gratiot should expect a slow down in traffic and should exercise caution as crews work to open the roadway. Jirles says icy road conditions and excessive speed are to blame for the crashes.

