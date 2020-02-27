I-70 Westbound Down to One Lane Near Gratiot

The Highway Patrol says if you are traveling to Columbus this morning you may experience a delay. Sergeant Jeff Jirles says around midnight there were several crashes on I-70 near Gratiot in Muskingum County. He says one of the crashes involved an overturned tractor trailer and crews are still on the scene Thursday morning cleaning it up. Motorist traveling I-70 west near Gratiot should expect a slow down in traffic and should exercise caution as crews work to open the roadway. Jirles says icy road conditions and excessive speed are to blame for the crashes.

Please follow and like us: