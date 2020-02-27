Europa League game between Salzburg and Frankfurt postponed

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — The Europa League match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed Thursday at short notice because of a storm warning.

Frankfurt said the game would not go ahead because of a “hurricane warning with gusts of up to 120 kph predicted.”

The Bundesliga club said the decision to postpone the game was made in a meeting involving local authorities, police, UEFA and representatives of both clubs after the safety of traveling spectators could not be guaranteed.

UEFA later said the game would be played on Friday instead, the same days as the draw for the next round of the tournament.

Frankfurt won the first leg 4-1.

___

