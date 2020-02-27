Church Plans Memorial for Zanesville Woman Found in Tappan Lake

A Zanesville woman who was found in an eastern Ohio lake almost a week ago will be memorialized by the Maysville church she attended for four years.

Pastor Joe Dunlap, at House of Grace, says word of Lorie Storie’s passing came as a shock to everyone in his congregation.

“Lorie Storie I’ve known for probably pretty close to five years now. Her twin brother was Josh, and they had attended the House of Grace. Great people. Wonderful. It breaks my heart, saddens my heart when I heard the news and got the message of what had happened. I’m waiting like everybody else. I still don’t know what happened. They’re going to release that. I know we’re going to have a memorial service for her at the House of Grace. Her mother contacted me last night and asked if we would do it, and I said yes,” Dunlap says.

Storie’s body was found face-down at Tappan Lake Dam in Harrison County. Her body was sent to Cleveland for an autopsy.

“That’s the thing we have to do at a time like this, is take the memory, hold the memory, because Lorie might not be here today, but her memories are still here. Fun times. She loved to laugh, she loved to have a good time, and so I’m just thankful that our community has embraced and helped in this time with family and needs and I know that they’re telling me in financial needs that they’re needing help. I think we can come together and possibly help them,” Dunlap adds.

It’s not known right now whether foul play is suspected.