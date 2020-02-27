AAA Offers General Overseas Travel Tips

AAA is offering some tips on how to travel overseas while protecting yourself from coronavirus.

The driver’s club’s staff tells WHIZ News it’s important to take a few precautions prior to catching that overseas flight.

“You need to make sure you know where the embassy is if you’re traveling with them internationally and register with them ahead of time. At least know the contact information for where you’re located. Make sure you check with your travel advisor to make sure there’s been no changes to your itineraries. Make sure you have insurance that you’ve purchased that covers you medically even while you’re away. Take extra medicine with you,” says the drivers’ club’s Lucy McAllister.

AAA has services available to members who are planning overseas travel.

“We can give you information on passports. We can show you how to locate embassies and get registered. We can help you with visas if you need visas, as certain countries need visas with your passports. We can have insurance that you can purchase that covers medically while you’re overseas.”

Above all, AAA says to heed all official advisories.