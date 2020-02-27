THURSDAY 2/27:

TODAY: Scattered Snow Showers. Breezy & Colder. High 31­°

TONIGHT: Scattered Snow Showers. Breezy & Cold. Low 22°

FRIDAY: Isolated Snow Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 33°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and breezy Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs around 30 this afternoon. Breezy conditions will drop Wind Chills into the low to mid Teens at times. Scattered snow showers will be possible as well, with light accumulations of under an inch across the region.

Scattered snow shower chances will linger into the overnight, with less than an inch possible of accumulation once again. Otherwise, it will be a cold and breezy overnight, with lows in the lower 20s. Wind Chills will drop into the lower Teens and upper Single Digits at times.

We will end the work week on a cold note, as temperatures will once again be below average. Highs will top off around the Freezing mark Friday afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated chance for snow showers will remain on Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we will see brighter conditions. It will still be colder than average on Saturday, but we will be well above average on Sunday, with highs in the lower 50s.

We will continue to see warmer than average conditions into the first work week of March. The bad news, is that with the warmer air, we will see rain chances returning as well. Best chance of rain will be Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

