The Zanesville Police Department is currently attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. Police say 15-year-old Haley Butcher left a residence on Indiana Street in the early evening hours of February 20th. She is described as 5’4″ and 140 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700 or Detective Bryan Ruff at (740) 455-0609.

