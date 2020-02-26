Zanesville Fire Department, Starlight Tigers prepare for match off

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An annual basketball matchup will tip off for the third year next week.

The Zanesville Fire Department and Muskingum Starlight Tigers are gearing up for the game against one another.

“So this is our third annual exhibition game that the Zanesville Fire Department’s had with Muskingum Starlight Tigers. It’s a game that our guys look forward to every year and the reason we wanted to get on TV today was kind of get the word out for the game. We’d like to get the fans in the stands. Come out [and] support both teams.”

A player for Starlight, Jeremiah Davis says he thinks his team will come out victorious for the third year in a row.

“It’s gonna be a toss up but I think we can get the job done.”

That game will be on March 5 at Foxfire. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30.