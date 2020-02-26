Woman shot, wounded by police officer inside Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman found inside a central Ohio home was shot and wounded by police early Wednesday after she showed a gun, authorities said.

Columbus police responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing someone inside the residence, which apparently is up for sale, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the home, they did not have to force entry to the residence. They soon found the woman in a room behind a closed door, authorities said.

The woman did not immediately comply with the officers’ commands and, when she showed the gun, one of the officers shot her, authorities said. The woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident. The names of the woman and the officer who fired the shot were not immediately released.

The shooting remains under investigation.