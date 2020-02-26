Whistleblower in Michigan doctor sexual abuse case to speak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An attorney announced Wednesday that his firm represents more than a dozen people in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case and will hold a news conference with the whistleblower and two other former wrestlers to share their allegations about the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

Parker Stinar with Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane told The Associated Press a former Wolverine wrestler from the 1970s will be among the speakers at Thursday’s news conference. The man, who Stinar didn’t identify, will read parts of a letter he has kept that detail his previous complaints about Anderson and correspondence he received from the university, Stinar said.

“Every victim that we’ve spoken with wants the university to be held accountable,” Stinar said. “And equally if not more important, wants to spread awareness so that one voice isn’t silenced until it gets to 100. But that first voice is heard and actions are taken to prevent this from happening ever again.”

Also scheduled to speak at the news conference are the whistleblower, who hasn’t yet been identified, and former Olympic and Michigan wrestler Andy Hrovat, the first athlete to publicly say Anderson touched him inappropriately. Hrovat also said last week the physician’s reputation for such conduct was well known among teammates two-plus decades ago.

The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other universities.

Last week, the university’s president apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Anderson and offered counseling services. The school says it has started an investigation into Anderson’s behavior following abuse allegations from five former patients.

Officials have acknowledged some university employees were aware of accusations against the doctor prior to the whistleblower’s 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

The university has also hired an independent law firm to investigate claims against Anderson.

“We very much want to get to the bottom of that,” school spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said.