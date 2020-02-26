Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Madison 62, Painesville Riverside 60
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 44
Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 42
Berea-Midpark 56, N. Olmsted 31
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 82, Cle. Lincoln W. 38
Brunswick 80, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55
Elyria 63, Westlake 41
Lakewood 63, Strongsville 40
N. Royalton 63, Cle. Max Hayes 32
Parma 56, Cle. John Marshall 45
Parma Normandy 69, Parma Padua 35
Sylvania Northview 66, Mansfield Madison 46
Tol. St. Francis 63, Tol. Whitmer 37
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 79, Akr. Firestone 50
Barberton 67, Cuyahoga Falls 64
Bedford 55, Macedonia Nordonia 35
Can. Glenoak 83, Austintown Fitch 58
Cle. Benedictine 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 64
Dover 49, Massillon Perry 33
Hudson 61, Cle. John Adams 29
Hunting Valley University 65, Eastlake N. 39
Maple Hts. 64, Euclid 55
Massillon 56, Massillon Jackson 53, OT
Mayfield 61, Willoughby S. 48
Medina Highland 71, Akr. North 48
N. Can. Hoover 60, Uniontown Lake 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 40
Twinsburg 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 33
Wadsworth 37, Kent Roosevelt 36
Region 4=
Beavercreek 64, W. Carrollton 63
Springfield 75, Xenia 51
Division II=
Region 6=
Mansfield Sr. 63, Vermilion 37
Wapakoneta 40, Van Wert 36
Region 7=
Cols. Bexley 42, Watterson 38
Cols. Centennial 86, Newark Licking Valley 72
Heath 69, Sparta Highland 30
Region 8=
Cin. Hughes 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Horizon Science 45
Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56
Day. Oakwood 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 36
Day. Thurgood Marshall 76, Germantown Valley View 48
London 56, Caledonia River Valley 41
Middletown Fenwick 51, Hamilton Ross 39
Division III=
Region 10=
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Kansas Lakota 25
Region 12=
Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Country Day 52
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 57, Cin. Madeira 37
Division IV=
Region 13=
Plymouth 47, Monroeville 46
Sandusky St. Mary 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21
Region 14=
Ada 62, Ft. Jennings 55
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 72, N. Baltimore 42
Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 55
Defiance Ayersville 63, Hicksville 55, 4OT
Edgerton 51, Tol. Maumee Valley 50
Fremont St. Joseph 61, Arcadia 45
Kalida 51, Hamler Patrick Henry 27
New Bremen 64, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53
Pettisville 41, Edon 40, OT
Pioneer N. Central 49, Gorham Fayette 39
St. Henry 48, New Knoxville 43
Tiffin Calvert 72, Vanlue 50
Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Miller City 47
Region 15=
Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 42
Ironton St. Joseph 59, Lucasville Valley 56
S. Webster 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54
Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Waterford 43
