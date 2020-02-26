Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Madison 62, Painesville Riverside 60

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 44

Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 42

Berea-Midpark 56, N. Olmsted 31

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 82, Cle. Lincoln W. 38

Brunswick 80, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55

Elyria 63, Westlake 41

Lakewood 63, Strongsville 40

N. Royalton 63, Cle. Max Hayes 32

Parma 56, Cle. John Marshall 45

Parma Normandy 69, Parma Padua 35

Sylvania Northview 66, Mansfield Madison 46

Tol. St. Francis 63, Tol. Whitmer 37

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 79, Akr. Firestone 50

Barberton 67, Cuyahoga Falls 64

Bedford 55, Macedonia Nordonia 35

Can. Glenoak 83, Austintown Fitch 58

Cle. Benedictine 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 64

Dover 49, Massillon Perry 33

Hudson 61, Cle. John Adams 29

Hunting Valley University 65, Eastlake N. 39

Maple Hts. 64, Euclid 55

Massillon 56, Massillon Jackson 53, OT

Mayfield 61, Willoughby S. 48

Medina Highland 71, Akr. North 48

N. Can. Hoover 60, Uniontown Lake 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 40

Twinsburg 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 33

Wadsworth 37, Kent Roosevelt 36

Region 4=

Beavercreek 64, W. Carrollton 63

Springfield 75, Xenia 51

Division II=

Region 6=

Mansfield Sr. 63, Vermilion 37

Wapakoneta 40, Van Wert 36

Region 7=

Cols. Bexley 42, Watterson 38

Cols. Centennial 86, Newark Licking Valley 72

Heath 69, Sparta Highland 30

Region 8=

Cin. Hughes 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Horizon Science 45

Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56

Day. Oakwood 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 36

Day. Thurgood Marshall 76, Germantown Valley View 48

London 56, Caledonia River Valley 41

Middletown Fenwick 51, Hamilton Ross 39

Division III=

Region 10=

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Kansas Lakota 25

Region 12=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Country Day 52

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 57, Cin. Madeira 37

Division IV=

Region 13=

Plymouth 47, Monroeville 46

Sandusky St. Mary 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21

Region 14=

Ada 62, Ft. Jennings 55

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 72, N. Baltimore 42

Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 55

Defiance Ayersville 63, Hicksville 55, 4OT

Edgerton 51, Tol. Maumee Valley 50

Fremont St. Joseph 61, Arcadia 45

Kalida 51, Hamler Patrick Henry 27

New Bremen 64, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53

Pettisville 41, Edon 40, OT

Pioneer N. Central 49, Gorham Fayette 39

St. Henry 48, New Knoxville 43

Tiffin Calvert 72, Vanlue 50

Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Miller City 47

Region 15=

Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 42

Ironton St. Joseph 59, Lucasville Valley 56

S. Webster 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54

Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Waterford 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/