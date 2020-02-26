Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 46, Avonworth 37
Mohawk 64, Carlynton 58
Sayre Area 62, Canton 54
Strath Haven 54, Holy Ghost Prep 46
Class 3A=
District 1/11=
Semifinal=
Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, New Hope-Solebury 49
Panther Valley 66, Palmerton 59
District 1=
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Penn Wood 56, Penncrest 52
West Chester East 50, West Chester Rustin 36
District 2/11=
Class 1A=
Subregional Semifinal=
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 67, Tri-Valley 50
Pottsville Nativity 58, Lincoln Leadership 38
District 3=
Class 1A=
Third Place=
Lancaster Christian 59, Greenwood 58
Class 4A=
Fifth Place=
Eastern York 62, Octorara 51
District 4=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Danville 73, Jersey Shore 29
Montoursville 70, Athens 49
District 6/8/10=
Class 6A=
Subregional Semifinal=
Allderdice 51, Altoona 49
Erie McDowell 56, State College 41
District 6=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Bishop Carroll 67, Williamsburg 47
District 9=
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Cameron County 47, Clarion-Limestone 46
District 11=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 75, Allentown Allen 71
Northampton 60, Easton 46
District 12=
Class 1A=
First/Second Seed=
Sankofa Freedom 75, Paul Robeson 43
Class 3A=
Third/Fourth Seed=
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 74, SLA Beeber 53
WPIAL=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Belle Vernon 56, New Castle 46
Highlands 53, Blackhawk 45
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Butler 83, Upper St. Clair 78, OT
Mount Lebanon 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mercyhurst Prep 33, Girard 14
District 1/12=
Class 1A=
Third Place=
Faith Christian Academy 58, Morrisville 34
District 1=
Class 6A=
Fifth/Eighth Place Playback=
Methacton 47, Upper Dublin 45
Ninth/Tenth Place Semifinal=
Owen J Roberts 42, Garnet Valley 41
Souderton 54, Downingtown East 47
Semifinal=
Central Bucks West 49, Spring-Ford 45
Pennsbury 50, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 41
District 3=
Class 3A=
Third Place=
Pequea Valley 64, Susquenita 50
District 4=
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Bloomsburg 53, Warrior Run 31
Loyalsock 51, Central Columbia 38
District 6/8/10=
Class 6A=
Subregional Semifinal=
Allderdice 58, Erie 36
District 6=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Bishop Carroll 51, St. Joseph’s Catholic 27
District 8/10=
Class 4A=
Championship=
Villa Maria 58, Westinghouse 32
District 9=
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Redbank Valley 63, Clarion 51
District 10=
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Maplewood 60, Cochranton 58
West Middlesex 85, Cambridge Springs 38
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Greenville 46, Northwestern 39
Mercyhurst Prep 33, Girard 14
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Grove City 53, Warren 45
Slippery Rock 43, Harbor Creek 39
District 11=
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Mahanoy Area 43, Marian Catholic 32
Moravian Academy 68, Minersville 52
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Allentown Central Catholic 26
Jim Thorpe 63, Tamaqua 45
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Bangor 29, Southern Lehigh 19
Blue Mountain 40, Shikellamy 30
District 12=
Class 3A=
Third/Fourth Seeds=
Neumann-Goretti 84, Constitution 55
WPIAL=
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Beaver Area 46, Avonworth 37
Mohawk 64, Carlynton 58
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Chartiers Valley 65, Thomas Jefferson 43
Trinity 50, Woodland Hills 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/