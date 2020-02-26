Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 46, Avonworth 37

Maplewood 60, Cochranton 58

Mohawk 64, Carlynton 58

Sayre Area 62, Canton 54

Strath Haven 54, Holy Ghost Prep 46

Class 3A=

District 1/11=

Semifinal=

Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, New Hope-Solebury 49

Panther Valley 66, Palmerton 59

District 1=

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Penn Wood 56, Penncrest 52

West Chester East 50, West Chester Rustin 36

District 2/11=

Class 1A=

Subregional Semifinal=

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 67, Tri-Valley 50

Pottsville Nativity 58, Lincoln Leadership 38

District 3=

Class 1A=

Third Place=

Lancaster Christian 59, Greenwood 58

Class 4A=

Fifth Place=

Eastern York 62, Octorara 51

District 4=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Danville 73, Jersey Shore 29

Montoursville 70, Athens 49

District 6/8/10=

Class 6A=

Subregional Semifinal=

Allderdice 51, Altoona 49

Erie McDowell 56, State College 41

District 6=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Bishop Carroll 67, Williamsburg 47

District 9=

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Cameron County 47, Clarion-Limestone 46

District 11=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 75, Allentown Allen 71

Northampton 60, Easton 46

District 12=

Class 1A=

First/Second Seed=

Sankofa Freedom 75, Paul Robeson 43

Class 3A=

Third/Fourth Seed=

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 74, SLA Beeber 53

WPIAL=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Belle Vernon 56, New Castle 46

Highlands 53, Blackhawk 45

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Butler 83, Upper St. Clair 78, OT

Mount Lebanon 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mercyhurst Prep 33, Girard 14

District 1/12=

Class 1A=

Third Place=

Faith Christian Academy 58, Morrisville 34

District 1=

Class 6A=

Fifth/Eighth Place Playback=

Methacton 47, Upper Dublin 45

Ninth/Tenth Place Semifinal=

Owen J Roberts 42, Garnet Valley 41

Souderton 54, Downingtown East 47

Semifinal=

Central Bucks West 49, Spring-Ford 45

Pennsbury 50, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 41

District 3=

Class 3A=

Third Place=

Pequea Valley 64, Susquenita 50

District 4=

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Bloomsburg 53, Warrior Run 31

Loyalsock 51, Central Columbia 38

District 6/8/10=

Class 6A=

Subregional Semifinal=

Allderdice 58, Erie 36

District 6=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Bishop Carroll 51, St. Joseph’s Catholic 27

District 8/10=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Villa Maria 58, Westinghouse 32

District 9=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Redbank Valley 63, Clarion 51

District 10=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Maplewood 60, Cochranton 58

West Middlesex 85, Cambridge Springs 38

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Greenville 46, Northwestern 39

Mercyhurst Prep 33, Girard 14

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Grove City 53, Warren 45

Slippery Rock 43, Harbor Creek 39

District 11=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Mahanoy Area 43, Marian Catholic 32

Moravian Academy 68, Minersville 52

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Allentown Central Catholic 26

Jim Thorpe 63, Tamaqua 45

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Bangor 29, Southern Lehigh 19

Blue Mountain 40, Shikellamy 30

District 12=

Class 3A=

Third/Fourth Seeds=

Neumann-Goretti 84, Constitution 55

WPIAL=

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Beaver Area 46, Avonworth 37

Mohawk 64, Carlynton 58

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Chartiers Valley 65, Thomas Jefferson 43

Trinity 50, Woodland Hills 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/