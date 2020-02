Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mohawk 64, Carlynton 58

Class 3A=

District 1/11=

Semifinal=

Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, New Hope-Solebury 49

District 1=

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Penn Wood 56, Penncrest 52

District 11=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Northampton 60, Easton 46

District 12=

Class 3A=

Third/Fourth Seed=

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 74, SLA Beeber 53

WPIAL=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Belle Vernon 56, New Castle 46

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Mount Lebanon 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

District 1/12=

Class 1A=

Third Place=

Faith Christian Academy 58, Morrisville 34

District 1=

Class 6A=

Ninth/Tenth Place Semifinal=

Souderton 54, Downingtown East 47

Semifinal=

Central Bucks West 49, Spring-Ford 45

District 6/8/10=

Class 6A=

Subregional Semifinal=

Allderdice 58, Erie 36

District 8/10=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Villa Maria 58, Westinghouse 32

District 10=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

West Middlesex 85, Cambridge Springs 38

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Greenville 46, Northwestern 39

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Grove City 53, Warren 45

District 11=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Mahanoy Area 43, Marian Catholic 32

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Bangor 29, Southern Lehigh 19

District 12=

Class 3A=

Third/Fourth Seeds=

Neumann-Goretti 84, Constitution 55

WPIAL=

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Mohawk 64, Carlynton 58

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Trinity 50, Woodland Hills 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/