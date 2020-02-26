Walker scores 25 as No. 6 UConn women beat Cincinnati 105-58

CINCINNATI (AP) — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams in every way, beating Cincinnati 105-58 Wednesday night.

The Huskies (24-3, 14-0) had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati (18-9, 9-5), which was in second place alone heading into the game.

The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record from 2002-03. Their hopes for a big upset evaporated in the second quarter as UConn surged ahead by 28 points.

UConn got another encouraging performance from Makurat, who has scored 18, 17 and 20 points in the last three games. Her best scoring stretch has added depth to a lineup dependent upon its top four returning players from last season.

Christyn Williams matched her career high with 26 points as UConn pulled away to 100 for the first time this season.

Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati, which trailed by as many as 51 points.

UConn opened the game 1-for-6 from the field with three turnovers, but started creating distance late in the first quarter. Makurat and Walker had three-point plays off drives to the basket in the final 66 seconds for a 19-11 lead.

Cincinnati was only 4 of 17 from the field in the first quarter, and the Bearcats’ poor shooting continued into the next one. Walker and Williams hit back-to-back 3s that built the lead to 34-15.

UConn led 46-18 at halftime behind Walker, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. Cincinnati shot only 17.5% in the half and got outrebounded 30-15.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies are one win away from finishing off another perfect season in the AAC. They’ve won all seven of its regular season titles and conference tournament titles, going 134-0. UConn rejoins the Big East next season, so the Huskies will be going to Xavier on their next visit to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats came in at the top of their game, trying for what would have been one of the most notable victories in program history. Instead, the Bearcats fell apart in the second quarter and fell to 0-23 all-time against the Huskies. They also lost 80-50 on Jan. 30 at Gampel Pavilion.

UP NEXT

UConn plays at Houston on Saturday. The Huskies won their game at Gampel Pavilion 91-51 on Jan. 11.

Cincinnati plays at Wichita State on Saturday.

