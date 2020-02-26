USC Upstate seeks revenge on Winthrop

Winthrop (19-10, 13-3) vs. South Carolina Upstate (11-18, 6-10)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop goes for the season sweep over South Carolina Upstate after winning the previous matchup in Rock Hill. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 23, when the Eagles outshot South Carolina Upstate from the field 46.7 percent to 38.6 percent and had six fewer turnovers on the way to the 79-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively scored 40 percent of all Eagles points this season, although that number has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 37.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 52.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-14 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 11-4 when it scores at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 6-18 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 7-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 11th among Division I teams. The South Carolina Upstate defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 247th overall).

