Ruud, Delbonis advance at Chile Open, Cuevas out

Sports
Associated Press0

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to Chile Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating local favorite Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-5 in the clay-court event.

Ruud, the Argentina Open winner this month, will face seventh seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina, a 7-6 (1), 6-3 winner over Italy’s Salvatore Caruso.

Fourth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was eliminated, falling 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) to Argentinia’s Renzo Olivo.

Olivo will face sixth-seeded Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. Dellien beat Chile’s Marcelo Barrios Vera 6-3, 7-6 (2).

