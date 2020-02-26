Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Montana (17-10, 13-3) vs. Northern Arizona (15-11, 9-8)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. Montana has won by an average of 11 points in its last 10 wins over the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, a 67-47 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Grizzlies. Northern Arizona has an assist on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) across its past three outings while Montana has assists on 35 of 86 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 8.2 times per game over their last five games.

